Dr. Minkus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk Minkus, MD
Dr. Kirk Minkus, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Minkus works at
Arthrocare7525 E Broadway Rd Ste 11, Mesa, AZ 85208 Directions (480) 945-4343
Southwest Cardiovascular Interventional Center Ll7529 E Broadway Rd Ste 104, Mesa, AZ 85208 Directions (480) 887-0368
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would recommend Dr. Kirk Minkus without any reservation. His bed side manner is amazing and he truly listens to your concerns and cares about your well being. He is very thorough and follow up is excellent. I feel so fortunate to have met Dr. Minkus when I needed my procedure. From my first appointment to the procedure, Dr. Minkus and the staff went above and beyond to make things happen so I could have my procedure quickly and move forward with feeling great again. Thank you!
About Dr. Kirk Minkus, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1164494746
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
