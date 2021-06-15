Overview

Dr. Kirk Melville, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Melville works at News in Watkinsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.