Overview

Dr. Kirk McMurtry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center, UPMC Harrisburg and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. McMurtry works at Central Pennsylvania Transplant in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.