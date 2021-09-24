Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. McCullough works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City3651 College Blvd Ste 100A, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 365-3637Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCullough?
Dr. McCullough performed a partial fusion of my right ankle. The procedure and recovery went just as he anticipated. I could not be more pleased. Very skilled and thorough. If you need ankle surgery, seek him out!
About Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1215131701
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation Foot and Ankle Fellowship|Orthocarolina Sports Medicine and Shoulder/Elbow Fellowship
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCullough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCullough works at
Dr. McCullough has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.