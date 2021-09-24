See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (68)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. McCullough works at Jon E Browne in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City
    3651 College Blvd Ste 100A, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 365-3637
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McCullough?

    Sep 24, 2021
    Dr. McCullough performed a partial fusion of my right ankle. The procedure and recovery went just as he anticipated. I could not be more pleased. Very skilled and thorough. If you need ankle surgery, seek him out!
    Ed C — Sep 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCullough to family and friends

    Dr. McCullough's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McCullough

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD.

    About Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215131701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation Foot and Ankle Fellowship|Orthocarolina Sports Medicine and Shoulder/Elbow Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCullough works at Jon E Browne in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. McCullough’s profile.

    Dr. McCullough has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.