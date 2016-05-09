Dr. Kirk Lund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Lund, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk Lund, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Lund works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer and Blood Specialty Center910 W 5th Ave Ste 700, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Whitman Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lund?
Very knowledgeable, patient with me and my questions, and I trust him implicitly; it's been over 5 years now, and I hope I will not need him in the future. If I have problems, he is my go to guy for oncology! :D
About Dr. Kirk Lund, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881686228
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lund accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lund works at
Dr. Lund has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lund. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.