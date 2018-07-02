See All Neurologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Kirk Levy, MD

Neurology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kirk Levy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Levy works at Champaign Dental Group in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kirk Levy, MD
    25 Rockwood Pl, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 894-5805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 02, 2018
    My experience with Dr. Kirk Levy has been excellent. This is a knowledgeable and extremely competent neurologist. It is not too common nowadays to find a doctor that will actually listen to you. You know, compassion and empathy is not a standard in medical care in America. Due to my conditions, narcolepsy and pernicious anemia, I’ve had especially difficult times as a head of household, dad, and as a working professional. Dr. Kirk Levy is a true doctor, a compassionate being, a caring physician.
    Carlos in Fort Lee, NJ — Jul 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kirk Levy, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kirk Levy, MD.

    About Dr. Kirk Levy, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023077393
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Mi Hosps &amp; Hlth Ctrs, Clinical Neurophysiology Barnes-Jewish Hosp-S Campus, Neurology Winthrop-University Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirk Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy works at Champaign Dental Group in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Levy’s profile.

    Dr. Levy has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

