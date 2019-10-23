Overview

Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albion, NE. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medince and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, Bryan East Campus, Great Plains Health, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Regional West Medical Center and West Holt Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kinberg works at CHI Health in Albion, NE with other offices in Hastings, NE, Grand Island, NE, North Platte, NE and Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.