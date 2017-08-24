Dr. Kirk Kanady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Kanady, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kirk Kanady, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital.
Affinity Medical Associates24721 State Highway 249, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 205-0840
Conroe Cancer Center506 Medical Center Blvd Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 777-6550
Houston Northwest Cancer Center1140A Cypress Station Dr Ste 100, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 377-7555
Aspirus Cancer Center25511 Budde Rd Ste 1201, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 364-1707
Precision Radiotherapy Center11950 Galveston Rd Ste 101, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (713) 512-3200
Sam Houston Cancer Center112 Medical Park Ln, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 291-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
Excellent doctor! Very informative and personable. Clear explanations and advice. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Kirk Kanady, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720089451
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Kaiser Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanady.
