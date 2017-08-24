See All Radiation Oncologists in Tomball, TX
Dr. Kirk Kanady, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirk Kanady, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital.

Dr. Kanady works at Lone Star Orthopaedic Institute in Tomball, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX, Houston, TX, Spring, TX and Huntsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affinity Medical Associates
    24721 State Highway 249, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 205-0840
  2. 2
    Conroe Cancer Center
    506 Medical Center Blvd Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 777-6550
  3. 3
    Houston Northwest Cancer Center
    1140A Cypress Station Dr Ste 100, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 377-7555
  4. 4
    Aspirus Cancer Center
    25511 Budde Rd Ste 1201, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-1707
  5. 5
    Precision Radiotherapy Center
    11950 Galveston Rd Ste 101, Houston, TX 77034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 512-3200
  6. 6
    Sam Houston Cancer Center
    112 Medical Park Ln, Huntsville, TX 77340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 291-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Hodgkin's Disease
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Hodgkin's Disease
Gynecologic Cancer

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2017
    Excellent doctor! Very informative and personable. Clear explanations and advice. I recommend him highly.
    Jed Niederer in Houston, TX — Aug 24, 2017
    About Dr. Kirk Kanady, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720089451
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Kaiser Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirk Kanady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

