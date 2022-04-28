Overview

Dr. Kirk Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Riverside Women's Care - Bluffton in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Hilton Head Island, SC and Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.