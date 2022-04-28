Dr. Kirk Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates Of The Lowcountry - Bluffton75 Baylor Dr, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 682-7480
-
2
Orthopedic Associates of the Lowcountry - Hilton Head Island22 Bethea Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 682-7480
-
3
Orthopedic Associates Of The Lowcountry - Beaufort95 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29907 Directions (843) 682-7480
Hospital Affiliations
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnson takes the time to listen to your issues, explain thoroughly his understanding of your problem, go through the options and then tries to come up with the right course exactly for you
About Dr. Kirk Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Boston Chldns Hosp
- Harvard Surg Serv
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Johnson works at
