Dr. Kirk Jeffreys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffreys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Jeffreys, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk Jeffreys, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi.
Dr. Jeffreys works at
Locations
-
1
Eyecare Professionals PA1501 Lakeland Dr Ste 100, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 366-1085
-
2
Eyecare Professionals PA240 Belle Meade Pt, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 366-1085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeffreys?
EYE ICING AND BRUN
About Dr. Kirk Jeffreys, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902998040
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University of Mississippi
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffreys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffreys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffreys works at
Dr. Jeffreys has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Keratitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffreys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffreys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffreys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffreys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffreys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.