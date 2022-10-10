Dr. Kirk James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk James, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk James, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Mecklenburg Medical Group4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 355-5100
Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Levine Children's1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 500, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 468-8874
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Atrium has its own issues and that shouldn’t reflect on Dr. James. He’s incredible at what he does and thoroughly answered all my derm concerns and got me on track with a better routine. Definitely worth the wait and I highly recommend.
About Dr. Kirk James, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235438870
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.