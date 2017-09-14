Dr. Kirk Herring, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Herring, DPM
Dr. Kirk Herring, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA.
Inland Northwest Family Footcare Pllc1215 N McDonald Rd Ste 201, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 926-1559
I've been going to Dr. Herring for about 25 years.. I have always found him courteous, efficient and conservative in his treatment protocol. Dr. Herring is, like me, and aging endurance athlete so he understands my needs and concerns very well.
Dr. Herring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herring has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.