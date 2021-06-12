See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fife, WA
Dr. Kirk Harmon, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kirk Harmon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fife, WA. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.

Dr. Harmon works at Multicare Patience of Occupational Care Center in Fife, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Mvp Physical Therapy Inc.
    502 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 280-5513

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lipid Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 12, 2021
    I drive over an hour to see Dr Harmon. I feel he has integrity and will do what he can to keep me flying within the constraints of the FAA. He knows his way around the bureaucracy. He'll offer me advice on how to keep my health and therefore continue flying as I get older.
    Jun 12, 2021
    About Dr. Kirk Harmon, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1043262652
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Alabama
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harmon works at Multicare Patience of Occupational Care Center in Fife, WA. View the full address on Dr. Harmon’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

