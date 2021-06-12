Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk Harmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk Harmon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fife, WA. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Dr. Harmon works at
Locations
Mvp Physical Therapy Inc.502 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424 Directions (888) 280-5513
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

Ratings & Reviews
I drive over an hour to see Dr Harmon. I feel he has integrity and will do what he can to keep me flying within the constraints of the FAA. He knows his way around the bureaucracy. He'll offer me advice on how to keep my health and therefore continue flying as I get older.
About Dr. Kirk Harmon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1043262652
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.