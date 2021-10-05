Overview

Dr. Kirk Gavlick, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Gavlick works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.