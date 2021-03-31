See All General Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Kirk Faust, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirk Faust, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Faust works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh
    2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    North Carolina Heart & Vascular
    4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-3100

Hospital Affiliations
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Adrenalectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Adrenalectomy

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Referred to Dr.Faust after thyroid biopsy. He took a great deal of time explaining options, he answered all of my questions and alleviated my fears. I was pleasingly surprised at how well I felt right after surgery and continue to feel. I am very grateful that Dr.Faust and Jessica, his Nurse Practitioner are so passionate about their field of expertise.
    Deb, Cary, NC — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Kirk Faust, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053311852
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirk Faust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faust works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Faust’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Faust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

