Dr. Kirk Faust, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirk Faust, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Faust works at
Locations
North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-7874Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to Dr.Faust after thyroid biopsy. He took a great deal of time explaining options, he answered all of my questions and alleviated my fears. I was pleasingly surprised at how well I felt right after surgery and continue to feel. I am very grateful that Dr.Faust and Jessica, his Nurse Practitioner are so passionate about their field of expertise.
About Dr. Kirk Faust, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053311852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faust speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Faust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust.
