Overview

Dr. Kirk Dantin III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Dantin III works at Houma Family Practice in Houma, LA with other offices in Raceland, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.