Dr. Kirk Clark, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirk Clark, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Clark works at Surburban Ear Ns/Thrt Associate in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Rolling Meadows, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arlington Heights Office
    880 W Central Rd Ste 7200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 259-2530
    Amita Health Hoffman Estates
    1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 259-2530
    Suburban Ear Nose And Throat Associates, Ltd
    5999 New Wilke Rd Bldg 1, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 259-2530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Otitis Media

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr Clark is the best ENT doctor that I found. I was told by my doctor that I needed to see a ENT specialist and was recommended to see Dr Clark. I have never seen a specialist for anything so to say the least I was definitely afraid. When I went for my office visit I explained to Dr Clark how I was afraid. He set my mind at ease with his bedside manner. I have the worst phobia of doctors and let me tell you he definitely understands that and will cater to the fear to help you get over it. He was on time professional and kind to say the least. I will not be going to any other ENT doctor as long as he's practicing. This review was a long time in coming since I saw him 2 years ago but yet was compelled to give him a review that was nothing but top notch five stars.
    About Dr. Kirk Clark, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1750387270
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
