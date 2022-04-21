Overview

Dr. Kirk Clark, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Surburban Ear Ns/Thrt Associate in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Rolling Meadows, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.