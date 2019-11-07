Overview

Dr. Kirk Agerson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Agerson works at MDVIP - Grand Rapids, Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.