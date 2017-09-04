Dr. Kiritkumar Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiritkumar Pandya, MD
Overview
Dr. Kiritkumar Pandya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll, M S Univ Of Baroda and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Pandya works at
Locations
-
1
Colts Neck Neurology9 Hospital Dr Ste B4, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 364-2262
-
2
Kiritkumar Pandya M MD Office101 Prospect St Ste 101, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 364-2262
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya?
Dr Pandya is caring , compassionate , and practical urologist .
About Dr. Kiritkumar Pandya, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144212598
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll, M S Univ Of Baroda
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Lithotripsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandya speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.