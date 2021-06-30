See All Cardiologists in Lenexa, KS
Dr. Kiritkumar Masrani, MD

Invasive Cardiology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
2022 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kiritkumar Masrani, MD is an Invasive Cardiology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Invasive Cardiology, has 2022 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with MISH Hospital and Clinics and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Masrani works at Kirit V Masrani , MD in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lenexa
    11217 Lakeview Ave, Lenexa, KS 66219 (913) 730-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MISH Hospital and Clinics
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pachygyria Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Extremely knowledgeable and kind. Thoroughly explained the necessary procedure and he is extremely passionate about his craft.
    Maureen Daniel — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Kiritkumar Masrani, MD

    Specialties
    • Invasive Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2022 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Indian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316913742
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Downstate Medical Center/Health Science Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital & Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Byl Nair Grp Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Topiwala National Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiritkumar Masrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masrani works at Kirit V Masrani , MD in Lenexa, KS. View the full address on Dr. Masrani’s profile.

    Dr. Masrani has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Masrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

