Dr. Kirit Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch Affiliated Hosps and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Shah works at Optum - Family Medicine in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Chino Hills, CA and Duarte, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.