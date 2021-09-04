Dr. Kirit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirit Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirit Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Kirit Patel, M.d. PA34-36 Progress St Ste A6, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Throughout our pregnancy and all complications he stood by us. Very intelligent and experienced doctor! Gives enough time to all his patients which is why the waiting is worth. 7 years i know him and not a single time my appointment was on time but not a single time I left the office disappointed.
About Dr. Kirit Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1891727087
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.