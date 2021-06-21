Overview

Dr. Kirit Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at AZ Institute/Medicine/Pediatric in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.