Overview

Dr. Kirit Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Patel works at Cardiology and Vascular Associates in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.