Dr. Kirit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kirit Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Bloomfield Hills42557 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 333-1170Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Clarkston5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 205, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-5550Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Patel performed emergency angio-plasty on me on a monday and I'm filling this out on a thursday from the comfort of my home. So yeah he kind of saved me from any permanent heart damage and maybe saved my life, so I am giving him the best rating possible!
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French, Gujarati, Hindi and Swahili
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks French, Gujarati, Hindi and Swahili.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
