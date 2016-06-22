Overview

Dr. Kirit Kothari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Kothari works at Dr. Kirit Kanaiyalal Kothari MD PC in East Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.