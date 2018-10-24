Dr. Kirit Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirit Bhatt, MD
Dr. Kirit Bhatt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They completed their fellowship with Buncke/UCSF Hand and Microsurgery Fellowship
Kirit Bhatt1300 Chain Bridge Rd, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 574-4955Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?
My experience with Dr. Bhatt is fantastic! I had a melanoma slightly larger than the size of a nickel on the side of my face close to my ear. The surgery required a large incision to remove the cancer and secure clear margins. Dr. Bhatt was able to determine how to make the incision without distorting my face, and 6 months later, it is impossible to tell that he made a 3 inch cut on my cheek. Dr. Bhatt is patient, thoughtful and professional before, during and post surgery. He is also very
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1245428663
- Buncke/UCSF Hand and Microsurgery Fellowship
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of Chicago
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.