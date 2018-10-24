See All Plastic Surgeons in McLean, VA
Dr. Kirit Bhatt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kirit Bhatt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They completed their fellowship with Buncke/UCSF Hand and Microsurgery Fellowship

Dr. Bhatt works at Kirit Bhatt in McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kirit Bhatt
    Kirit Bhatt
    1300 Chain Bridge Rd, McLean, VA 22101
(703) 574-4955
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Aging Face
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Aging Face

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 24, 2018
    My experience with Dr. Bhatt is fantastic! I had a melanoma slightly larger than the size of a nickel on the side of my face close to my ear. The surgery required a large incision to remove the cancer and secure clear margins. Dr. Bhatt was able to determine how to make the incision without distorting my face, and 6 months later, it is impossible to tell that he made a 3 inch cut on my cheek. Dr. Bhatt is patient, thoughtful and professional before, during and post surgery. He is also very
    — Oct 24, 2018
    About Dr. Kirit Bhatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245428663
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Buncke/UCSF Hand and Microsurgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
