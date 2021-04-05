See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Ormond Beach, FL
Dr. Kirit Bhalani, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kirit Bhalani, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (114)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirit Bhalani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Juarez Autonoma De Tabasco, Escuela De Medicina Humana.

Dr. Bhalani works at Advanced Pain Management in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Management
    325 Clyde Morris Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 671-0600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Port Orange
    900 N Swallow Tail Dr Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 756-2223
  3. 3
    Port Orange
    780 Dunlawton Ave Ste 103, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 756-2223
  4. 4
    Advanced Pain Management
    9 Pine Cone Dr Ste 101, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 597-7753

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (39)
    About Dr. Kirit Bhalani, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1942226907
    Education & Certifications

    • howard university hospital
    • Universidad Juarez Autonoma De Tabasco, Escuela De Medicina Humana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirit Bhalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhalani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhalani has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

