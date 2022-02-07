See All Urologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Urology
Dr. Kirin Syed, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Bladder Health and Reconstructive Urology Institute

Dr. Syed works at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Holy Cross Emergency Physicians PA
    (954) 267-6780

Hospital Affiliations
  Holy Cross Hospital

Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria

Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Stones
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Hydronephrosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Prostate Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Botox® for the Bladder
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Hydrocele
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Male Infertility
Orchitis
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Penile Implants
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones
Urethral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Feb 07, 2022
    I was having great difficulty in achieving and maintaining an erection until my discussion and then deciding to proceed with a penile implant. I am 65 years old and this decision has added new interest to my intimacy and sex life. Thank you Dr. Syed for your compassion and concern for my urological needs. You and your staff are number one in my book. I recommend you and this procedure to any man that is having difficulties and wants and needs a solution. DON'T GIVE UP HOPE, THERE IS A HELP AND DOCTOR SYED IS THE ONE TO PROVIDE THE SOLUTION!!
    Timothy Saltsman — Feb 07, 2022
    About Dr. Kirin Syed, DO

    Urology
    English, Hindi and Urdu
    1770895864
    Bladder Health and Reconstructive Urology Institute
    University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Urological Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirin Syed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Syed works at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Syed's profile.

    Dr. Syed has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

