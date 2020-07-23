Overview

Dr. Kiril Kiprovski, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SKOPJE / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kiprovski works at Nyu Langone Hjd Clinical Neurophysiology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.