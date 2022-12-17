Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO
Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Sahni Rheumatology & Therapy842 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 272-1456Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My first review was a year ago and I praised Dr. Sahni for his competence, care, compassion and knowledge. It's been 2 years now, my autoimmune disorder hasn't been completely identified. Dr. Sahni has been relentless in pursuing whatever research can be found. He's called me at home to discuss how I was feeling and possible alternative medications. On vacation, he was researching possible solutions. He never gave up on me and still continues to work in finding the right medication. There have been 4 medications that were recommended. My insurance company denied coverage for every one of the, but Dr. Sahni was able to obtain the medication. He is truly dedicated to helping me. I can't thank him enough.
About Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1073932554
Education & Certifications
- Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point
- Hackensack University Medical Center At Palisades
- Hackensack University Medical Center At Palisades
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
- The College Of New Jersey-Trenton State College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Sahni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahni works at
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.