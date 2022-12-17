See All Rheumatologists in West Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO

Rheumatology
5.0 (77)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Sahni works at Sahni Rheumatology & Therapy in West Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sahni Rheumatology & Therapy
    842 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 272-1456
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2022
    My first review was a year ago and I praised Dr. Sahni for his competence, care, compassion and knowledge. It's been 2 years now, my autoimmune disorder hasn't been completely identified. Dr. Sahni has been relentless in pursuing whatever research can be found. He's called me at home to discuss how I was feeling and possible alternative medications. On vacation, he was researching possible solutions. He never gave up on me and still continues to work in finding the right medication. There have been 4 medications that were recommended. My insurance company denied coverage for every one of the, but Dr. Sahni was able to obtain the medication. He is truly dedicated to helping me. I can't thank him enough.
    Anthony J Salemi — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073932554
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hackensack University Medical Center At Palisades
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hackensack University Medical Center At Palisades
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The College Of New Jersey-Trenton State College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahni works at Sahni Rheumatology & Therapy in West Long Branch, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sahni’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

