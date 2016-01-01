Dr. Kirbylee Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirbylee Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirbylee Nelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Department of Radiology259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
About Dr. Kirbylee Nelson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1780927418
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.