Dr. Kirby Turnage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirby Turnage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirby Turnage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their residency with Scotish Rite Hospital
Dr. Turnage works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics4521 N Davis Hwy Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 494-9002
-
2
Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics4541 N Davis Hwy Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 494-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Sacred Heart Orthopedic Specialists4551 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 494-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turnage?
Earlier this year Dr. Turnage took on my total reverse shoulder revision replacement after a previous reverse replacement failed. He took the case and assured me that he could get me a working shoulder. My surgery was done in August 2022 and I saw an immediate increase in my use of my right arm 2 weeks after my surgery. I had been in a sling for 2 years after several failed surgeries due to a total rotator cuff tear. I am now 3 months out of my total reverse revision shoulder replacement and have more range of motion than I or Dr. Turnage ever expected. I very highly recommend him to anyone needing shoulder surgery to get your life back on a positive road.
About Dr. Kirby Turnage, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1053404152
Education & Certifications
- Scotish Rite Hospital
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turnage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turnage accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turnage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turnage works at
Dr. Turnage has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turnage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.