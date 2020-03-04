Overview

Dr. Kirby Sweitzer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MC Ohio Toledo and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Sweitzer works at Mercy Hlth Ctr Statcare in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.