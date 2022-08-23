Overview

Dr. Kirby Southall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sutherland, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Southside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Southall works at Sutherland Family Practice in Sutherland, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.