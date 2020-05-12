Dr. Kirby Scott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirby Scott, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirby Scott, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
-
1
Central Ent. Consultants PC1800 Dual Hwy Ste 303, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 739-0400
-
2
Central ENT Consultants, PC163 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste H, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 739-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
I have had several problems with clearing of my throat, and hoarseness..Dr. Scott found several solutions to my problems, which have helped me tremendously..I have seen other ENT doctors that could not help me..Thank you Dr. Scott..I am so happy I found you, and I highly recommend you as a very reputable ENT office in the Hagerstown area.
About Dr. Kirby Scott, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1548242100
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- University Of California Navy East Bay Program
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- United States Naval Academy
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.