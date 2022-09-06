See All Nephrologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD

Nephrology
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Gabrys works at Champaign Dental Group in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Kidney Care LLC
    5981 Jefferson St NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 370-9600
  2. 2
    Ultimed Rio Rancho Inc
    7555 Enchanted Hills Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 771-0316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gabrys?

    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr. Gabrys is an exceptional doctor and person. He has treated me for many years and walked me through home dialysis, inpatient dialysis and post transplant. He stays current with medical news. He is also the most compassionate doctor I have ever met. He really listens to your concerns and addresses them. His calming demeanor always makes me feel that no matter what I am facing it will be OK.
    Patti — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gabrys to family and friends

    Dr. Gabrys' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gabrys

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD.

    About Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134141260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wright State U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wright State U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabrys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabrys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabrys has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabrys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabrys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabrys.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabrys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabrys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.