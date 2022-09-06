Dr. Gabrys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Gabrys works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Kidney Care LLC5981 Jefferson St NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 370-9600
-
2
Ultimed Rio Rancho Inc7555 Enchanted Hills Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 771-0316
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabrys?
Dr. Gabrys is an exceptional doctor and person. He has treated me for many years and walked me through home dialysis, inpatient dialysis and post transplant. He stays current with medical news. He is also the most compassionate doctor I have ever met. He really listens to your concerns and addresses them. His calming demeanor always makes me feel that no matter what I am facing it will be OK.
About Dr. Kirby Gabrys, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134141260
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Wright State U
- Wright State U
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabrys accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabrys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabrys works at
Dr. Gabrys has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabrys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabrys speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabrys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabrys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabrys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabrys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.