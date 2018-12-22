Dr. Kirby Deeter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirby Deeter, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kirby Deeter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Deeter works at
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Orthopedics- Franklin206 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 790-3290Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
The Bone & Joint Surgery Center LLC225 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 322-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deeter?
Outstanding! Great listener, Understands problems and explains treatment! He spent a LONG time answering questions and listening, no rush to go!
About Dr. Kirby Deeter, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780764779
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deeter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deeter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deeter works at
Dr. Deeter has seen patients for Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deeter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.