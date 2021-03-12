Overview

Dr. Kiranpreet Parmar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ms Ramaiah Med College Bangalore University Bangalore Karnataka India and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Parmar works at Bayshore Pediatrics in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.