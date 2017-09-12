Dr. Kiranpreet Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiranpreet Khurana, MD
Dr. Kiranpreet Khurana, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Locations
Ahuja Cardiac Surgery at University Hospitals3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5028
Lvpg Urology - Muhlenberg2649 Schoenersville Rd Ste 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-3600
University Hospitals Urology29001 Cedar Rd Ste 202, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (216) 444-3009
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
I love the doctor but the office is horrible, never call you back and they never answer the phone. After I get through the issue I am working on I will be looking for a new doctor. I would recommend the doctor just not the office.
About Dr. Kiranpreet Khurana, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1033351887
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Urology
Dr. Khurana has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khurana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
