Dr. Kiranpreet Khosa, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Kiranpreet Khosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiranpreet Khosa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Khosa works at
Locations
1
Meritus Digestive Health Specialists11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 246, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 665-4585
2
Meritus Medical Center11116 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-8722
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVED my visit with Dr. Khosa, she was easy to understand, very patient even though when I saw her she was in a rush to see patients that waited as she attended an emergency. She took her time to understand my complaints and concerns and she made great eye contact that let me know she was really listening. I loved seeing her and really appreciated how nice and non-intimidating she was!!
About Dr. Kiranpreet Khosa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861650384
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
