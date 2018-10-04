Overview

Dr. Kiranmayi Mechineni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll|Andhra Medical College - Andhra Pradesh, India and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Mechineni works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.