Dr. Kirana Gudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kirana Gudi, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Gudi is wonderful. She asked pertinent questions, listened to my concerns and thoroughly answered my questions. I was completely satisfied with her staff as well. I will definitely see Dr. Gudi again and I would recommend her very highly.
About Dr. Kirana Gudi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1386803708
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Gudi works at
