Dr. Kirana Gudi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirana Gudi, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Gudi works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine
    425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Emphysema
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Breathing Treatment Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 27, 2022
    Dr. Gudi is wonderful. She asked pertinent questions, listened to my concerns and thoroughly answered my questions. I was completely satisfied with her staff as well. I will definitely see Dr. Gudi again and I would recommend her very highly.
    Ms. ONeal — Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. Kirana Gudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386803708
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirana Gudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gudi works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gudi’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

