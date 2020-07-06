Overview

Dr. Kiran Zaveri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Zaveri works at Hector Montalvo MD Inc in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.