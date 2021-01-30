Overview

Dr. Kiran Yalamanchili, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Yalamanchili works at Joe Arrington Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.