Dr. Kiran Taylor, MD

Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Kiran Taylor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS.

Dr. Taylor works at SHMG Comprehensive Breast Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Spectrum Health
Locations

    Shmg Comprehensive Breast Clinic
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 4400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 447-5820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance
    • Priority Health
    • Spectrum Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 30, 2016
    Dr. Taylor is wonderfully patient and caring. She listens to your needs and prescribes accordingly. I would be in a very bad place if it were not for Dr. Taylor and and associates that I have met with.
    Elizabeth Melton in Edmore, MI — Jan 30, 2016
    Dr. Taylor's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Taylor

    About Dr. Kiran Taylor, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1306945035
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiran Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at SHMG Comprehensive Breast Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    Dr. Taylor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

