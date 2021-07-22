Overview

Dr. Kiran Siddiqui, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Siddiqui works at BrainDocs PLLC in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.