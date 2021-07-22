See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Kiran Siddiqui, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kiran Siddiqui, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Siddiqui works at BrainDocs PLLC in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BrainDocs
    1029 Long Prairie Rd Ste D, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 240-0012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism
  View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Dr. Siddiqui is a wonderful doctor for children and adults. She takes time with each appointment and never rushes. She cares about the whole person, not only medication. She's a gift!
    K Shaper — Jul 22, 2021
    About Dr. Kiran Siddiqui, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1558474817
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiran Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqui works at BrainDocs PLLC in Flower Mound, TX. View the full address on Dr. Siddiqui’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

