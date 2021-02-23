Dr. Kiran Samindla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samindla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Samindla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Samindla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Samindla works at
Locations
-
1
William Johnson MD Pakidney Center of Hagerstown246 Eastern Blvd N Ste 101, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 791-7300
-
2
Peninsula Nephrology Associates1821 Sweetbay Dr Ste 1, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-4427
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I love Dr. Samindla. He is a very caring person and is open to discussion about what is going on. He answers all of our questions with honesty and he welcomed a second opinion when he wasn’t sure what was going on with my husband. We have never felt rushed or belittled (like some specialists make you feel) when we see him. We highly recommend him and he is funny.
About Dr. Kiran Samindla, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1932300845
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samindla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samindla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samindla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samindla works at
Dr. Samindla has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samindla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Samindla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samindla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samindla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samindla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.