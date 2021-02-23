Overview

Dr. Kiran Samindla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Samindla works at Kidney Center Of Hagerstown in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.