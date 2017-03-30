Dr. Kiran Patil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Patil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Patil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, PA. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Patil works at
Locations
Southwestern PA Associates in Neurology101 Trich Dr Ste 1, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 228-4011
Bethel Park Office2000 Oxford Dr Ste 405, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (724) 228-4011
St. Clair Health3928 Washington Rd Ste 270, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 942-6300
St. Clair Medical Group Plastic Surgery1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Patil. In addition to being very knowledgeable, he is tremendously understanding and kind. My uncle has been seeing him for several years for PD and Dr. Patil has taken the time to help us find exactly the right PD med schedule for him which has improved his quality of life so much. I recommend him every chance I get. He is an amazing doctor and a good guy.
About Dr. Kiran Patil, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patil has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.