Overview

Dr. Kiran Patel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.