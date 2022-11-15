See All Podiatrists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM

Podiatry
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Dr. Nanji works at GCMC Center For Wound Care in Panama City, FL with other offices in Panama City Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Diagnostic Center
    2024 State Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 913-0910
  2. 2
    Bay Podiatry Center
    2430 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 763-7244
  3. 3
    Bay Podiatry Center
    2 Miracle Strip Loop Ste 3, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 233-6255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nanji?

    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr Nanji is the best. Bedspread manner great makes you feel very comfortable. I wouldn’t go to any other Dr. He’s the best. His staff is great, very patient and nice to me. I was laughing and talking to everyone, the sweet receptionist said I made everyone day. They are the best in my opinion.
    Linda SALINAS — Nov 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nanji to family and friends

    Dr. Nanji's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nanji

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM.

    About Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356386825
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arkansas Tech University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nanji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nanji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nanji has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.